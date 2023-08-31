News you can trust since 1858
NOSTALGIA: Pictures of school starters across Dewsbury and Batley from 2012 and 2013

Many children across the district will be getting ready for their first day at school over the next few days.
By Jessica Barton
Published 3rd Sep 2022, 16:30 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

To celebrate the return to classroom, we have taken a look through our archives and found school starter photographs from across Dewsbury and Batley in 2012 and 2013. Do you recognise anyone?

Does your child start school this month? We would love to see first day pictures.

Send them to [email protected]

School starters at Brownhill Infant school in 2012.

1. School starters 2012

School starters at Brownhill Infant school in 2012. Photo: SUB

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School new starters in October 2012. Mrs Lockwood and Mrs Hardisty's Class.

2. School starters 2012

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School new starters in October 2012. Mrs Lockwood and Mrs Hardisty's Class. Photo: Steve Gray

School starters at Healey Junior and Infant school in 2012.

3. School starters 2012

School starters at Healey Junior and Infant school in 2012. Photo: SUB

School Starters at Healey Junior and Infant school in 2012.

4. School starters 2012

School Starters at Healey Junior and Infant school in 2012. Photo: SUB

