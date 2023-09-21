Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The educational setting, on Thornton Road, Thornhill Lees, which specialises in professional tutoring in English, maths and science for six to 16-year-olds, has been taken over by experienced former teacher Shazia Rasheed.

The renowned global franchise, which was founded in Australia in 1976, has over 500 centres worldwide, with Mrs Rasheed returning to Dewsbury South nearly ten years after her first initial involvement with the centre, which she combined with her teaching role at Westborough High School.

Now, after completing 24 years with the secondary school, covering various subjects including health and social care, religious studies, business and RSHE, in July, managing Dewsbury’s Kip McGrath Centre will be her sole focus.

Shazia Rasheed, the new franchisee of Dewsbury South's Kip McGrath Centre.

“I ran it for five years quite successfully from 2014,” the 52-year-old said. “But with the demands of full-time work I had to sell it off. However, the opportunity came up for me to buy it back again and I’m really excited to provide a quality tuition service to the Dewsbury community.

“I like to think that I bring a wealth of experience to this area, alongside a fantastic curriculum to keep the children happy. We are there for students and their families. And, due to the impact of COVID, we are there to bridge those gaps in knowledge.”

Giving details about what Kip McGrath offers, the new centre director added:

“There is a maximum of four to five students in one session, with one session costing £33 and lasting for 80 minutes. The curriculum is bespoke and every child has their own individual learning pathway and their own programme that they follow.

“We also offer online sessions for families living further away as Kip McGrath has their own online portal, as well as comprehensive 11 plus tuition for those preparing for that.”

The centre provides free assessments for parents and students, while there will be an open evening on Thursday, October 26, where Mrs Rasheed will be able to showcase what programmes are on offer.