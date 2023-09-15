St Patrick's Catholic Primary School on Nova Lane, Birstall.

The School Games Mark is an award scheme, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, to reward schools for their commitment to the development of PE, sport and health and well-being programmes across their school and into their community.

Three schools – Field Lane Junior and Infant School in Batley, St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy in Birstall and Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy in Heckmondwike – attained the top level Platinum award for the first time ever.