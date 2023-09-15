News you can trust since 1858
Almost every primary school across Batley, Birstall and Dewsbury has achieved the School Games Mark award for the 2022-23 academic year.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
The School Games Mark is an award scheme, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, to reward schools for their commitment to the development of PE, sport and health and well-being programmes across their school and into their community.

Three schools – Field Lane Junior and Infant School in Batley, St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy in Birstall and Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy in Heckmondwike – attained the top level Platinum award for the first time ever.

Another 14 schools achieved the Gold standard, 11 received the Silver level and four attained the Bronze grade, with 32 out of the 33 schools in the area achieving an award.

