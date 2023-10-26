A ground-breaking new story time show for children with special educational needs and disabilities has gone live online to hundreds of families around the world - but Fairfield School in Batley is the first to experience the show face-to-face.

The setting, which provides provision for four to 19-year-olds with a wide range of complex needs, on White Lee Road, hosted a UK premiere of Gwyn McCormack’s Marvin’s Story Time Show: The Big Sea Adventure, performed in front of 15 children and their teachers and carers.

Creator and storyteller Gwyn, 62, was in character as Gwynnie Gwyn Gwyn and was joined by other colourful characters including Fabby the Frog, Rainbow Callie, Terrific Trent the Turtle and Daphne Dolphin to bring joy to the children, stimulate, educate and have fun. The live show included singing, name call outs, stories and crafts.

The reaction to the world’s first live version of the show was positive with children showing improved listening skills, increased participation and positive reactions.

Alfie, Gwyn and character Terrific Trent at Fairfield School in Batley for a performance of Marvin’s Story Time Show: The Big Sea Adventure

Fairfield’s teacher of visual impairment, Mandy Riddle, said after the show: “We have been trialling Marvin’s Story Time Show online for children across school. We have a range of very different needs across school and we find that this show meets the needs of a wide range of children, in particular children with autism, who are really calm when they are watching the show and will engage in the show for prolonged periods of time, which they find really hard to do usually.

“For visually impaired children the colours are wonderful and the enthusiasm and the fun included in the stories is lovely and gets them all engaged.”

The show, which is designed specifically for children with SEND, went live in the UK earlier this month - with more than 1,000 children and families tuning in to watch three live episodes from Scotland to Cornwall, and even as far away as the USA and Canada.

The visit to Batley is the first school visit planned of many over the coming months as Gwyn pledges to take her show on the road to benefit as many children and SEND schools as possible.

A leading international SEND teacher of 40 years, Gwyn said: “I am delighted with the response to the first UK in-person show. I created Marvin’s Story Time Show for the most overlooked children and their families, whose needs are still not met.

“I am incredibly proud that the UK show has now gone live to so many people because I have created this show from the bottom of my heart entirely for children with special needs and with many years of knowing how to teach and stimulate children.

“Children with special needs want to have fun, experience joy and participate in story time alongside their typically developing siblings, family members and friends and this show enables them to do just that.”

