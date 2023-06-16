Fairfield School, on White Lee Road, pulled together to raise £62,000 to build a new play area for their complex needs pupils. The playground has different zones including a more active area, as well as a chilled out zone with sensory painting. There is also an outdoor covered area.

The talented tenor cut the ribbon on Monday, June 12, after answering a tweet from Steve Roberts, conductor of the Honley Male Voice Choir, who performed with him at the ceremony.

Russell, who had a tour of the school before performing in front of one lucky class, said on Facebook after the event:

Russell Watson cutting the ribbon at Fairfield School's new sensory playground

“How lovely it was to meet everyone today at Fairfield School!! A truly inspiring day all round. To get a sense of how dedicated all your staff are, how hard they work and to see the positivity that they have reflect on the children, is awe inspiring.

“Congratulations on some wonderful fundraising.”

The school said they would like to “thank everyone who generously donated”, including the following organisations: Percy Bilton Charity; The Nineveh Trust; Locala NHS; Bernard Sunley Foundation; Steve Roberts and the Honley Male Voice Choir; Aqua Interpreting Group.

The new playground at Fairfield School