Willmott Dixon, the construction company currently delivering West Yorkshire Police’s new Kirklees District HQ, is working with Kirklees College in Dewsbury to equip local people with skills to find work in the construction industry through hands-on training.

The Leeds-based firm, which recently received its fifth King’s Award for Enterprise for promoting opportunity through social mobility, delivered a skills-based Building Lives Academy at Kirklees College’s Pioneer Higher Skills Centre in Dewsbury, providing on-site experience and classroom training for local people from Kirklees aged over 24 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The project, supported by Job Centre Plus in Dewsbury and the Department of Work and Pensions, aims to help adults looking to return to work by engaging them in a programme of work-focused workshops across a period of weeks.

Eleven company employees from Willmott Dixon delivered the Building Lives Academy, which focused on developing the skills, knowledge and behaviours of the participants which are needed in the construction industry. The project was also supported by industry employers Cara Brickwork, JML, Howard Civil Engineering, Caval, O’Neil & Brennan and SL Site Services LTD.

Workshops included practical tasks related to construction and sessions in design, planning and different site, office-based roles. One of the key practical workshops was a bird box making challenge, which Kirklees College students from Brunel Construction Centre designed for the participants.

The focus during week two shifted to employability skills. The participants developed their CVs, interview techniques, personal branding and also took part in mock interviews.

Finally, participants were taken to Willmott Dixon’s Dewsbury site for a guided tour. With over 99 operatives working on the site, the Building Lives Academy group were able to see different roles in action, speak to workers and make vital connections.

Vickie Thornton, assistant social value manager at Willmott Dixon said:

“I’m immeasurably proud because so many of our senior team in Yorkshire have enjoyed a long and rewarding career in construction because they were given an opportunity, just like this.

“Whether our Building Lives Academy students go on to pursue full-time careers in construction or are inspired to go on to further training, we’re delighted to offer them a positive experience and a place to develop valuable employability skills.

“The support of our partners, like Kirklees College, is invaluable to the academy’s success which will continue to be measured as we support those involved as they embark on new training and career journeys.”

Steve Plumstead, director of curriculum for construction and land-based studies at Kirklees College, added:

“We are really proud to have been part of the Building Lives Academy. Education isn’t always about qualifications, and ensuring people have an opportunity to get into employment is something we believe in.

“It has been great working with the team at Willmott Dixon and seeing the participants flourish as part of this programme which is a great example of our college ethos – creating opportunities, changing lives.”

Since the Building Lives Academy, several of the participants have already secured employment or have signed up to further training with Kirklees College to help them attain a role very soon.

To find out more about Adult Education at Kirklees College, visit https://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/adult-learners/