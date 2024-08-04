Cleckheaton and Batley Tesco superstores raise £2,000 for Forget Me Not

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Tesco Community Champions Melanie Smiles, left, of Cleckheaton, and Simone Rosley, right, at Batley Extra, raised £2,000 for Forget Me Not children's hospice and present the cheque to the charity's community engagement officer, Masood Ahmed.placeholder image
Tesco Community Champions Melanie Smiles, left, of Cleckheaton, and Simone Rosley, right, at Batley Extra, raised £2,000 for Forget Me Not children's hospice and present the cheque to the charity's community engagement officer, Masood Ahmed.
The community champions at Cleckheaton and Batley Tesco’s have helped to raise £2,000 for Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Melanie Smiles, who is based at the Northgate superstore in Cleckheaton, and Simone Rosley at Batley Extra on Bradford Road, have been raising funds for the charity since Easter.

The thoughtful duo have put on car boot sales, raffles and tombolas at several local events, including having a stall at last month’s Beach to Birstall day and Cleckheaton Folk Festival, to raise £2,000 for the Huddersfield-based hospice.

Melanie said: “We like to support Forget Me Not. They have helped one of our staff members. It is a good cause, which relies heavily on fundraising.”

The cheque for £2,000 was handed over to Forget Me Not’s community engagement officer - and former Mayor of Kirklees - Masood Ahmed last week.

The West Yorkshire charity, whose patron is HRH Princess Beatrice, supports babies and children with life-shortening illnesses and their families.

