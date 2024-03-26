The Mirfield Education Charity has awarded a “life-changing” scholarship to an “inspirational” Kirklees College student.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Megan Koolaji, 18, a Level 3 Animal Management student at the college’s Taylor Hill Animal Centre in Huddersfield, will benefit from £4,000 every year for three years of study having faced “extreme difficulties” with her health in her teenage years.

The animal lover, who has chronic lung disease, underwent several major surgeries when she was just 14 which left her in a week-long coma and with severe long-term impacts, including seizures.

She was also required to shave her hair for her surgeries and this, alongside the physical and psychological trauma of her health issues, meant that she couldn’t attend school and was eventually held back a year.

Kirklees College's Student Engagement Officer Jax Lovelock and tutor Rebecca Easterbrook with student Megan Koolaji who has received a "life-changing" scholarship for university study from the Mirfield Education Charity. Malcolm Parkinson from the charity is also pictured.

And while faced with social anxiety and ill health during her secondary school years, it was her new puppy, Ruby, that helped her get through this period, ignited a love for animals in her and drew her to Kirklees College’s Animal Management course, as she knew she wanted to care for animals the way that she had also been cared for when she was in pain.

Megan said: “Coming to college has helped me find myself. I’ve made really great friends and grown in confidence, which has made me stronger.

“I wouldn’t be as motivated and dedicated as I am if I hadn’t been through what I’ve been through and my journey has taught me that nothing is handed to you on a plate but if you work hard, good things can happen.”

The scholarship, which is provided by the Mirfield Education Charity, is a grant offer for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds who want to attend university.

And Jax Lovelock, part of the Student Experience team at the college, and Rebecca Easterbrook, a tutor on the Animal Care course, teamed up to nominate Megan before the deadline on January 31.

Jax said: “This was an opportunity we simply couldn’t miss. It’s life-changing. And because it can only be applied for through college, it was a huge team effort. My thanks go to all involved.

“Megan is an inspirational young person and I have no doubt that her story will inspire others to persevere in the face of extreme difficulties. The legacy of this will continue for years to come, and she can be extremely proud of that, as we are of her.”