Kirklees College named as finalist in prestigious AoC Beacon Awards
The award submission outlined the college’s current initiative of implementing trauma-informed, restorative approaches in student support to aid student’s mental health and wellbeing.
The college’s work in this area has been noted by the Association of Colleges’ Beacon Awards, which celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK colleges each year.
Palvinder Singh, Principal and Chief Executive of Kirklees College, which has a base in Dewsbury, said:
“We are so delighted that the college has been nominated for this very important work in driving one of key strategic priorities of becoming an anti-racist, trauma informed and restorative college.
“Well done KC community.”
Mark White CBE DL, Chair of Association of Colleges’ Charitable Trust, added:
“The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them.
“This award recognises the critical role undertaken by boards, governors and governance professionals developing capacity for sustained improvement in the quality of provision for students.”
The AoC Beacon Award winners will be announced in Spring 2024.