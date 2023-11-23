Kirklees College has been announced as one of the finalists in the annual Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards in the NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award submission outlined the college’s current initiative of implementing trauma-informed, restorative approaches in student support to aid student’s mental health and wellbeing.

The college’s work in this area has been noted by the Association of Colleges’ Beacon Awards, which celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK colleges each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palvinder Singh, Principal and Chief Executive of Kirklees College, which has a base in Dewsbury, said:

Kirklees College has been announced as one of the finalists in the annual Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards

“We are so delighted that the college has been nominated for this very important work in driving one of key strategic priorities of becoming an anti-racist, trauma informed and restorative college.

“Well done KC community.”

Mark White CBE DL, Chair of Association of Colleges’ Charitable Trust, added:

“The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award recognises the critical role undertaken by boards, governors and governance professionals developing capacity for sustained improvement in the quality of provision for students.”