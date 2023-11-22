Community grants have been awarded to two Spen primary schools by Tesco Cleckheaton.

Whitechapel Primary School with cheque

This week Melanie Cropper, community champion at the Northgate supermarket awarded two cheques to local primary schools.

The winners of the last round of votes was Whitechapel Primary School, on Whitechapel road.

The school won the top grant of £1,500, which will be used to enhance the children’s education through the Green Explorers Woodland Group, a woodland play group based at the school.

Littletown School and cheque

Pupils will learn about their local area and outdoor space, develop their communication skills and problem solving, and improve wellbeing and self esteem.

Runners up was Littletown Primary School (PTFA), which was were awarded £1,000. That grant will be used to purchase playground equipment, which the children will be involved in choosing.