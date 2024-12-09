Carlton Junior and Infant School is “amongst the best yet again” in the UK after being recognised in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

The school, based on Upper Road, in Batley Carr, Dewsbury, came out as the North’s top Primary School of the Year.

The annual guide, considered by some to be the the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, is intended to help parents and carers compare the performances of educational settings in the same town, local authority or nationally.

Carlton’s recent success follows on from last year’s primary school school league tables published in December 2023 where it was named England’s second best for pupil progress in reading, while it was also placed third for progress in maths.

“To be recognised in the Parent Power Guide 2025 is truly an amazing honour,” said Carlton’s headteacher Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE.

“I am overwhelmed with the amount of positive recognition the school has gained over the years, and the continued high ranking in the league tables is proof of how hard work pays off.

“Multiple factors have contributed to the school’s success, in particular the exceptional and authentic staff who are committed to self-improvement and adaptive to the changing needs of children and their families.

Carlton’s headteacher Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE.

“Maintaining a ‘can do’ attitude, even when times are challenging, is a strength at Carlton. Our mantra is ‘If the opportunities are not at our doorstep, then take them where there are opportunities’.

“Exposure to the extraordinary educational experiences that are typically reserved for the private schools is something we pride ourselves in.”

She added: “Consistent high expectations of behaviour, routines, learning, communication, appearance and contribution to school and community are just some examples of how we live and breathe our values and positive ethos.

“Yes, it’s very true that there is constant pressure and the political landscape no doubt influences key decisions such as the Ofsted framework, curriculum design and assessment but true educators know that the core principles remain the same.

“We strive for the best and here we are yet again amongst the best. I am very proud of the whole school community.”

The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

For the full guide, visit: thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table