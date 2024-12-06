Heckmondwike and Dewsbury schools crowned best in the North by The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025
The UK’s highest-achieving primary and secondary schools have been revealed this morning (Friday) in the 32nd edition of the prestigious guide.
And the guide will make for happy reading for staff, parents and pupils at two of our educational settings in North Kirklees.
Heckmondwike Grammar School has been named the North State Secondary School of the Year as well as the State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in the North, while Carlton Junior and Infant School in Dewsbury has won Primary School of the Year in the North.
Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said:
“The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”
The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.
