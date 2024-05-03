Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollybank School, which provides education for children with profound and multiple disabilities, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by inspectors who visited the setting, on Far Common Road, in March.

Their report said: “Hollybank School provides an inspirational, safe and nurturing environment in which pupils thrive. There is a strong sense of family across the school. Pupils are happy and feel safe. Adults know the pupils extremely well. They care deeply about pupils’ emotional, physical and educational welfare.

“The school has high expectations for all pupils. There is a clear ambition and determination that every pupil should benefit from a rich, broad learning experience. Staff are highly attuned to understand and address pupils' special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Hollybank School in Mirfield have been celebrating their 'Outstanding' Ofsted report. From the left, family engagement lead Dawn Hufton, Velid Alomar, four, head of children's services Ailsa Moore, headteacher Cara Broadbent, and Rami Jaber, four.

“The level of attention that adults show towards pupils is exceptional. They provide highly tailored provision to meet pupils’ complex individual needs. Adults have an expert understanding of how to develop and support the earliest stages of pupils’ communication and interaction with others.”

The report added: “Staff are very motivated and proud to work at this school. They are wholly positive about the support they receive for their workload and well-being.

“Parents appreciate the on-going conversation with members of staff and the measures taken to keep them informed about their child’s learning.

“Leaders are relentless in their drive and determination to ensure that pupils receive the highest quality of education. Trust officers and school governors offer leaders high levels of support and challenge in equal measure. This leads to exemplary educational provision for all pupils in school.”

Cara Broadbent, headteacher at Hollybank School, told the Reporter Series: “The report says everything we wanted it to say. We are so pleased with it.

“We are extremely proud of everybody involved. The staff work so hard every day and it is just fantastic to have that recognised, not just by Ofsted but by our families as well.

“We don’t go looking for praise, but when you do get that it makes your heart warm and it is extremely rewarding. These children are making such small steps of progress but for them those steps of progress are just huge. We see the difference it makes for them coming to our school and that is what gets you up every morning.

“Every single child has a personalised curriculum. It’s not one-size-fits-all at our school. We will make our school work for you. You shouldn’t have to fit into the world, we will fit into your world and we will make sure that it works and that you can make that progress.

“It is a huge team effort at Hollybank, everybody gets involved. It’s not just the teachers, there’s a bigger picture and we all play a part. It is really lovely to work in a team that works together so well and that is why it is outstanding.

“Everybody is valued, everybody is important in what they do and we will continue to work hard to be outstanding all the time, not just when Ofsted come to visit.