Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last three years, St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy has been part of the “Silver Stories” programme, which involves a group of Year six pupils (known as “silver readers”) taking time out during their lunchtime each week to have a chat and read to elderly members of the community (known as “silver listeners”) over the phone.

The aim of the programme is to combat loneliness and create inter-generational relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant head teacher David Hutton said: “We originally began reading to eight local parishioners and this has grown over time to eleven ‘silver listeners’ and one care home from across the country.

Pupils at St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy in Dewsbury with the framed letter from Queen Camilla. Pictured on the back row, left to right, are Theo, Zara, Gabby, Eva, Riley, Fatima and Izzy. On the front row from the left are Layla, Eli, Lyla and Nevaeh

“The positive impact this has had on everyone involved and the recognition it has received from Ofsted has been a joy to behold.

“Some of the lovely comments the children have received from their ‘silver listeners’ are priceless, and we are proud to say that ‘Silver Stories’ is now part of the fabric of our school.

“So much so, we recently wrote to the patron of Silver Stories, HRH Queen Camilla, to let her know the success we have had with the programme and we’re really excited to say she replied, praising the children on the wonderful work they’re doing and that they should feel really proud of themselves and the difference they are making to people’s lives – long may it continue!”