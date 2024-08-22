Thousands of teenagers across the country, including Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike, sat their exams in May and June, and today was the all-important day they discovered what grades they came out with.

Overall, GCSE results this year are largely in line with 2023, although the overall pass rate has fallen for the third year running. The amount of top grades awarded, nationally, has also fallen.

But secondary schools across the borough have been celebrating with their students who came to pick up their results this morning.

Mirfield Free Grammar principal, Alexandra Fuller, said: “There have been lots of celebrations at The Mirfield Free Grammar today and so many students are now going on to amazing future opportunities.

“We are delighted with the results of our students. They truly deserve their success. We are particularly proud of our students that have overcome adversity to achieve in difficult circumstances.

“Well done to everyone. We are exceptionally proud of them all and wish them all the success in their future studies.”

In England, GCSEs are graded using a numerical system from 9 to 1 which was brought in alongside an overhaul of the curriculum ten years ago.

At Heckmondwike Grammar School, 78 per cent of grades were awarded at grade 7 or above, with 41 per cent of these marked at grade 9.

In addition, 86 per cent of the Year 11 cohort secured at least five or more grades 7 to 9, while 70 per cent gained eight or more GCSEs at 7 to 9.

Headteacher Peter Roberts commented: “Congratulations to all our students on achieving outstanding GCSE results again this year.

“These excellent results do not just happen automatically. They are evidence of the exceptional commitment and determination of Heckmondwike’s students who received outstanding support from the dedicated staff and hugely supportive parents.

“My congratulations and well done to you all.”

Aman Singh Kang, headteacher at Upper Batley High School, said: “We are immensely proud of our learners and their exceptional GCSE achievements this year.

“They have demonstrated remarkable character and an unwavering commitment to their education. We celebrate their successes and highlight the importance of a well-rounded education that prepares them for future challenges.

“At Upper Batley High School, we aim to equip our learners with academic excellence as well as essential life skills, values, and character traits necessary for success in their futureendeavours.”

Posting on their official social media platform X, a spokesperson for Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton simply said:

“We’re SO PROUD! Our Y11s have got THE BEST results we’ve ever had and we’ll be celebrating today with all of them!”

The school’s deputy headteacher Katie Bland added: “It’s been a super morning - our best results ever with positive progress across the board!”

Take a look at these brilliant 17 photos of students celebrating their GCSE results at secondary schools across North Kirklees.

1 . Mirfield Free Grammar Students at Mirfield Free Grammar collect their GCSE results. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Mirfield Free Grammar Students at Mirfield Free Grammar have been collecting their GCSE results today. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . Mirfield Free Grammar Students at Mirfield Free Grammar have been collecting their GCSE results today. Photo: SUB Photo Sales