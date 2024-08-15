Thousands of 16 and 17-year olds across the UK, including Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, sat their exams in May and June, and today was the day they found out what grades they received.

Heckmondwike Grammar School headteacher Peter Roberts said: “Congratulations to all our students on achieving outstanding A Level results again this year.

“As always, the profile of our grades shows a very strong bias towards the upper range of grades. 85 per cent of the A Level results were at grade C or better and 80 per cent of these grades were either A*, A or B.

“There were 309 A* and A grades altogether, including 54 students that achieved three or more grade A* or A passes.

“These superb results reflect the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, and will enable the students to take their next steps with confidence.

“The outcomes in terms of students being placed at universities and high calibre apprenticeships of their choice are exceptionally good this year.

“My congratulations and well done to you all.”

Head of College at Mirfield College Kate Walker said: “We are delighted with the results of our students and they have truly deserved their success.

“There have been lots of celebrations at Mirfield College today and so many students going on to amazing future opportunities.”

Palvinder Singh, principal at Kirklees College which has two centres in Dewsbury, said:

“We are exceptionally proud of all our students collecting their BTEC, City & Guilds, NCFE Level 3 and T Level results today.

“This is the first year that Kirklees College has students completing their T Levels and we are delighted to say they have achieved well.

“We would like to wish all our students leaving college the best of luck in all their future endeavours.”

Take a look at these photos of students at Heckmondwike Grammar School and Mirfield College collecting their A Levels results today.

