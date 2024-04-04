Kirklees schools face threat of closure as council grapples with £40m backlog of 'urgent' works
This has been brought to light as a decision for the investment of £4.1m into some of the borough’s schools is on the horizon, due to be made at a meeting next Tuesday (April 9).
The majority of this cash comes as part of the Department for Education’s Schools Condition Capital Grant and would fund a wide range of works intended to enhance learning environments for thousands of pupils and staff.
Schools in line for improvements have been identified based on priority and the need for urgent works to be carried out.
The council says that all of the works on the list scored 28-30 on its scoring system, meaning that a failure of the element concerned would have a “major impact on the individual school from a Health and Safety and/or building closure and/or building damage perspective”.
Schools with the biggest projects include Westborough High School in Dewsbury, Golcar Junior Infant and Nursery, Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School, Flatts Nursery School in Dewsbury, and Westmoor Primary School in Dewsbury Moor.
The projects would include essential conditioning works to install new roofs, electrical equipment, boilers, heating and LED lighting systems, and upgrades to access for children with additional needs.
Older, inefficient systems, would also be replaced with modern, energy-efficient materials and equipment.
On top of the condition works, £100,000 will be used to fund survey and preparation costs, and a £365,000 “risk pot” will be set aside for items such as emergency in-year additions to the programme, higher than anticipated tenders and unexpected asbestos discovered once works are underway.
Improvements will be completed within the school holiday periods to avoid disruption.
David Shepherd, Kirklees Council’s strategic director for growth and regeneration, said: “The health and safety for pupils and staff, alongside providing quality learning environments, is a key priority.
"These works are part of an essential school maintenance programme that the council carries out each year to ensure that Kirklees schools remain safe, dry, warm and secure, ensuring positive outcomes for children both now and in the future.
“By investing to make their facilities cleaner and greener at the same time, we can have a major, positive impact for many years to come.”