Pupils at a Batley junior school showed their creative side this week by taking part in a scarecrow festival.

The event, which took place at Hanging Heaton CE (VC) Junior and Infant School, helped to raise £383.40 for Helping Hands, the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), which will be used to enhance the learning experiences of the pupils.

Pupils at the school, based on High Street, were asked to create their own scarecrow at home with their families, before being displayed in the playground on Wednesday, October 25.

Headteacher Janet Potter said: “The children and families worked so hard and produced a fantastic display of scarecrows that we all enjoyed at our festival.

“I was really impressed by their creativity, inspirational ideas and desire to showcase their talents and abilities. It was a real team Hanging Heaton effort!”

Aria, a pupil at the school, said: “I love how people have taken so much time on them.” Fellow pupil Oscar said: “I’m sure everyone showed perseverance and lots of imagination to make them all. They look amazing.”

A spokesperson for the PTA added: “Over the last two years Helping Hands have raised £13,500 which we have used to purchase sports equipment, class workshops, educational resources, fun days in school and contributions to class trips, keeping the cost low for parents.

“Our fundraising has been achieved by car boots, summer/community fayres, grant applications and competitions in school.

“Our scarecrow event went amazing. Well done to everyone who took part.”

Here are 13 photos from Hanging Heaton’s Scarecrow Festival.

