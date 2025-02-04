St John's C E Primary School in Dewsbury was rated as good in all five key areas after its latest Ofsted inspection.

A “nurturing and welcoming” primary school in Dewsbury is hoping for “continued success” after its latest Ofsted judgement.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St John's C EPrimary School was rated as good in all five key areas after it was inspected earlier in the 2024-25 academic year.

This is a nurturing and welcoming place to learn.

Inspectors found that “pupils glow with pride when they talk about what makes their school a happy place to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says that pupils are thoughtful and kind, and that excellent relationships with teachers ensure that pupils feel safe.

Pupils arrive at the school, situated on Boothroyd Lane, with a smile, ready to learn and enjoy their day.

The report adds: “The school is highly ambitious for every pupil. Pupils thrive and learn with enthusiasm as they study the well-planned curriculum.

“They concentrate and work hard in lessons. Pupils love to read and enjoy many opportunities to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the early years, pupils benefit from high expectations and well-established routines. They experience exciting days of learning and discovery.

“Pupils are unfailingly polite and respectful. Their behaviour is exemplary. There is a calm and positive atmosphere in school.

“Pupils are confident and independent. Pupils are proud of their many leadership roles and how they help the school to improve.”

It was the setting’s first Ofsted inspection since converting to a primary school from an infant school in July 2022, with inspectors rating it as good across the board in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Aidan Blackburn said: “We are immensely proud of all the hard work and effort of the children.

“St John's is a very special place where children come to learn together and we are pleased that our strong relationships with parents and carers have been recognised.

“Staff have worked tirelessly to develop a curriculum that is ambitious for all and we can’t wait to see the children continue to make excellent progress in all areas as they progress up through our thriving primary school.

“The school is hoping that the success continues for the rest of this year and beyond.”