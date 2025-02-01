Tenpin Dewsbury, based on Railway Street in the former Mecca Bingo hall, will be opening its doors on Friday, February 7.

And, after our sneak peek of the state of the art centre, we can reveal that there will be a lot for families to enjoy.

The vibrant venue has 24 bowling lanes, two private karaoke rooms, three escape rooms by award-winning Houdini’s, a futuristic 4D laser tag arena, as well as four pool tables, an abundance of arcade games, TVs and a wide-ranging food and drinks menu, including Halal.

Regional Manager of the company, Marc Couget, who delivered the tour, said:

“It’s what the town needs. We’ve got an experienced management team. They can deliver the experience of what we are trying to do.”

On the menu, he added: "Halal has been a feedback on our social media. We want to be really inclusive."

Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth said:

“I am absolutely delighted that this national company has come to Dewsbury and has made what is a significant investment in our town.

“I am really enthusiastic about this new concept. It is entertainment for all the family, which is brilliant.”

For further details on Tenpin’s bowling and entertainment deals, visit: https://www.tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/dewsbury/bowling/

Take a look at these fabulous photos from inside Tenpin Dewsbury.

