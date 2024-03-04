Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual event, held on Thursday, February 29 at the college’s Pioneer Higher Skills Centre, aims to inspire local young people to consider doing an apprenticeship after they leave school, while also enabling invited students to find out more about Kirklees College’s apprenticeship provision.

This year’s event was attended by students from Heckmondwike Grammar School, Castle Hall Academy, Spen Valley High School and Westborough High School, who took part in a range of workshops, including CV writing skills delivered, as well as interview skills delivered by Santander Bank.

Other businesses who currently offer apprenticeships with the setting were also on hand to offer further information and guidance. They included Richard Alan Engineering Co LTD, NHS Trust, The Furniture Makers Company, Shackletons LTD, West Yorkshire Police, Transpennine Route Upgrade, UK Greetings and AUS.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood with a range of employers at Kirklees College's Apprenticeships Fair.

Mr Eastwood, the MP for Dewsbury, said: “We had a fantastic time. We invited school students from the local area to meet a range of employers and learn more about apprenticeships, which are providing the next generation with the skills they need to enter the world of work.

“Thank you to the college for hosting the event and to the employers who attended for promoting apprenticeships to our local young people.”

The event coincided during Colleges Week, an annual campaign run by the Association of Colleges (AoC). This year’s Colleges Week theme was influencing, engaging, celebrating, and the AoC called on colleges across the country to use the week to engage with their local representatives to promote the work that the sector does to create opportunities for people in their local communities.

Kirklees College rallied support from Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen earlier in the week, while Mr Eastwood also attended the AoC Beacon Awards Final in Westminster, where Kirklees College was named as a finalist for the NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Helen Rose, director of external relations and apprenticeships at Kirklees College, said:

“It was great to gain support from our local MPs during this year’s Colleges Week. The Mark Eastwood Apprenticeships Fair was bigger than ever this year and it was fantastic to engage with so many local schools and share the many benefits of apprenticeships with the next generation.”