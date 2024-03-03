Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arcade, which was built in 1899 but has stood empty for the best part of a decade, is set to reopen as the UK’s first community-run shopping centre.

The renovations needed to reopen the arcade are being funded by a £4.5million grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, grants from the Dewsbury Town Deal Board and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, support from the government’s Getting Building Fund, and capital funding from Kirklees Council.

William Birch Construction have now been confirmed as the contractor set to undertake the work, which aims to see the much-loved arcade restored to its former glory and brought back into regular use.

Honouring the building’s heritage is a key part of the planned renovations, says Kirklees Council.

The council, together with the Dewsbury Town Deal Board and the Arcade Group, hope to see the arcade filled with a range of independent local traders, along with a new, “high quality” food and drink offering.

Once restored, the building will comprise 16 small shop units, four larger spaces, and six upstairs studios available for artists and creatives or for use as offices, plus larger event spaces.

Construction is planned to begin within the next few months and the arcade should be reopened by summer 2025.

Councillor Cathy Scott, leader of Kirklees Council and ward councillor for Dewsbury East, said: “The Dewsbury Arcade is a project I’m tremendously excited about because it’s so steeped in feeling from local people – including myself.

"Those of us who’ve lived in Dewsbury for a long time remember that beautiful building through the years, and I’m absolutely passionate about it remaining a beating heart of our town centre.