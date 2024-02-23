Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 11 students from the Dewsbury school, on Stockhill Street, completed a two-day training course with Kirklees’ Democracy Friendly Schools programme, which helps youngsters to learn about democracy, as well as grow their confidence in being active citizens to help shape their local community.

Hayley Ashe, senior progress leader, said: “I am so proud of pupils in our school who really want to make positive changes within our community. Our pupils are looking forward to becoming involved and active citizens and they now have skills that they will be able to use their entire life.

“The pupils and their families are proud of their achievement, and I know these pupils will make real changes in the future to our democracy.”

11 pupils from Westborough High School in Dewsbury have become Kirklees Youth Councillors after completing a two-day training course with Kirklees’ Democracy Friendly Schools programme.

The first of its kind in the country, the free programme - where 81 Kirklees schools are already signed up - is open to all schools in Kirklees and offers a range of flexible activities for children of all ages.

Michelle Ross, Children and Young People’s Engagement Officer at Kirklees, said:

“The 11 young people selected to become members of Kirklees Youth Council were newly elected school councillors who were super keen to get started.

“They developed excellent team working skills by taking part and they were fun to work with, enthusiastic and full of ideas. They really enjoyed practising their debating skills and creating a map of their local area. They found that they had things in common like valuing their local park and greenspaces.

Westborough High School, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury.

“The group also discussed what life was like during lockdowns. Some shared positive stories of their community coming together, others talked about feeling isolated. They learned a lot from each other in that shared moment.

“The young people also showed a genuine sense of respect for each other. It was a real pleasure to spend two days with them all.

“They are now keen to involve the rest of the school community in developing a social action project and are excited about linking with other schools in the area.”

Young people from seven North Kirklees schools - Batley Grammar, Batley Girls’, Cambridge Street, Fairfield, Madni Academy, Manor Croft and Upper Batley - are currently Kirklees Youth Councillors, while a further 12 high schools across the borough have already started their Democracy Friendly journey.

Coun Cathy Scott, Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Lead for Democracy, added:

“I’d like to congratulate all the young people from Westborough High School who have successfully completed their Kirklees Youth Councillor training. We are really proud of our young citizens, and we’re keen to celebrate the difference that children and young people are making in our local places.

“Taking part in the Democracy Friendly Schools programme is a great way to help young people feel valued, listened to, and confident about sharing their views, experiences and ideas.

“I encourage all schools to take the opportunity to get involved in this free programme, which is open to any school in Kirklees.”