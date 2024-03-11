Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carlton Junior and Infant School, on Upper Road, was named England’s second best for pupil progress in reading, while it was placed third for progress in maths when the latest primary school league tables were published in December 2023.

In a formal letter addressed to the school’s headteacher, Rizwana Ahmed MBE, the Rt Hon Damian Hinds wrote:

“Thank you for your work in continuing the drive towards higher academic standards, and congratulations again to you and your staff for your commitment and success.”

Carlton Junior School headteacher Rizwana Ahmed with pupils after the school was named England’s second best for pupil progress in reading when the latest primary school league tables were published in December 2023.

The results showed that 97 per cent of the school’s pupils reached or exceeded the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics, meaning it was ranked amongst the top one per cent of schools in the country.

Progress for results between key stage 1 and the end of key stage 2 ranked the school amongst the top five per cent of primaries in the country.

Ms Ahmed said: “I am thrilled as this is the second time we have received a letter of praise from Minister Hinds. Carlton always has, and will, continue to strive for excellence in all that we do to help shape brighter futures for our children.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful children, who are an absolute delight to teach and my committed and passionate staff, who go out of their way to care for, and educate our children.

“Also, the critical challenge and support that the governing body, in particular our Chair of Governors, Mr Afzal, has provided has been instrumental in the school’s success.

“I am humbled to receive the letter of praise by the Rt Hon Damian Hinds. I truly have the utmost respect for a Minister who has taken the time to acknowledge our hard work.”

Mr Afzal added: “As Chair of governors I have seen a phenomenal transformation both of the school and the community since the leadership of Ms Ahmed.

“This is a well-deserved recognition. Thank you Minister Hinds, your letter is greatly appreciated.”