Many left their normal school uniforms at home and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Toddlers at Child's Play nursery in Dewsbury also took part in the "special occasion."

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “This special occasion presents a wonderful opportunity for us to inspire a love for reading and storytelling in our young learners.

“We believe in the power of books to ignite imaginations, foster creativity, and nurture a lifelong love for learning. To mark World Book Day, we planned a variety of engaging activities and experiences tailored to your child’s age and interests.

“Throughout the day, our nursery was transformed into a magical world of stories and adventures - from dressing up as beloved book characters to exploring exciting tales during story time.”

We asked schools to send in photos taken on the day – and here they are! All 35 of them!

1 . World Book Day 2024 Year 2 children at Lydgate Junior and Infant School in Batley. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day Hartshead Junior and Infant School celebrate World Book Day. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . World Book Day Children at St John's CE Primary School in Dewsbury. Photo: SUB Photo Sales