A “warm” and “welcoming” Batley secondary school is celebrating after receiving its latest Ofsted report.

Batley Girls’ High School was inspected by the education watchdog in January and, under the new framework which sees one-word verdicts scrapped, has been judged as outstanding in personal development and good in the four other key areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

The positive report states:

“This warm, welcoming school is wholeheartedly focused on its pupils. Pupils settle in quickly when they arrive. They understand that staff care for them and want them to succeed.

“Pupils feel safe and know they have support around them when they need it. They go on to do well in the subjects they study and appreciate the help they get to achieve.

“Lessons are purposeful. Pupils behave well in classrooms. They are respectful, kind and polite as they move around the site.

“Strong and effective pastoral care is available. This helps those who need support to engage positively with the life of the school.

“The development of pupils’ character is exemplary. The school guides pupils to explore their talents and interests. Staff help pupils to gain a clear understanding of life beyond school.

“Pupils experience a broad selection of wider opportunities. These include visits to visits to the Houses of Parliament and regular, meaningful encounters with employers.

“Pupils and students in the sixth form are prepared well for the next steps they take.”

Inspectors also found that “teachers are skilled in delivering learning and have a strong understanding of the curriculum they are guiding pupils through,” while “pupils’ personal development is a priority across key stages and is embedded exceptionally well.”

The report adds: “Changes in the school have improved the experience of disadvantaged pupils including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The school understands their needs and checks on pupils’ learning well to determine what help is required. Staff carefully consider pupils’ information to ensure that the correct provision is in place to meet both their learning and wider development needs.”

Headteacher Gary Kibble said: “This recognition is a real testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our staff, learners, governors, and families.

“We have implemented several successful changes recently and our school continues to go from strength to strength.

“Ofsted inspectors saw that our school is highly ambitious for all our learners, and the strong support we receive from our families. We are a school at the heart of our community.”

The school, based on Windmill Lane, is part of Batley Multi Academy Trust.

Sam Vickers, the Trust CEO, added: “Batley Girls’ High School has undergone several changes in recent years and this positive feedback from Ofsted is testament to the hard work of Mr Kibble, the new Headteacher, and his staff team.

“Congratulations to Mr Kibble, and his dedicated staff team, who work hard each and every day to ensure every young person, regardless of their background or starting point, receives a high-quality education coupled with first-class care, guidance and support.

“Congratulations also to the Governing Board, parents/carers and, most importantly, the young people, who are a credit to the school, our community, their families and themselves.”