West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in a Ravensthorpe takeaway yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in a Ravensthorpe takeaway yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of an ongoing assault inside Rajas, on Huddersfield Road, at 8.11pm.

Officers attended and found a man in his 20s had suffered multiple injuries. Police say he had been attacked by two men in balaclavas. One of them was armed with a hammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The victim was taken to hospital with injuries which are described as serious but not believed to be life changing.

“A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination which has now been closed.

“Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or anyone with information, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250141588.

Alternatively, people can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.