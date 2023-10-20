Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, on Albion Street, has been recognised with a Green Flag Award, an Arthur Halliwell Award for outdoor learning and a Platinum Award for PE - and all since the new school year started in September.

The Eco Schools Green Flag Award was presented to the school after assessors claimed staff and pupils were raising “super” awareness of environmental issues, as well as the impact we all have on the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the school’s popular gardening club sees young people of all ages staying after school to work hard with Liam, the gardener.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, on Albion Street, has been recognised with a Green Flag Award, an Arthur Halliwell Award for outdoor learning and a Platinum Award for PE

A school spokesperson said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have the large community garden at the back of school and a wonderful vegetable patch at the front of school. We have some pumpkins growing well that are almost ready to harvest and the school community is looking forward to weighing them - and then making pumpkin soup and other culinary delights!

“Work has also commenced on our second community garden and the young people have started planting in this George Street garden. Kirklees asked the school to develop this area of land, following the success of our first community garden. At Field Lane, learning does not stop at the school gates.”

On receiving the Platinum Award for PE, the spokesperson added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a real testament we are one of only three schools in North Kirklees who has achieved this superb award. Keeping fit and healthy is a key part of physical and mental health and wellbeing, and, at Field Lane, everyone loves to be active! Healthy body, healthy mind.”

The setting was also the first winner of the Arthur Halliwell Award for outdoor learning since the pandemic, with a ceremony being held on Thursday, October 5.