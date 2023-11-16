Batley Girls’ High School sixth form college - complete with a revamped common room - is set for its annual open evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BG6 College, part of the school on Windmill Lane, has been investing in its post-16 provision in advance of this year’s event, which takes place later today, Thursday, November 16, from 4.30pm to 7pm.

The common room has been completely renovated to make it a welcoming place for BG6 students and to provide them with a comfortable and modern space to meet, relax and study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It features wall art conveying empowering role models and powerful quotes, as well as its very own book vending machine, for which the students have the freedom to select the books.

Laura Dixon, right, assistant headteacher at Batley Girls’ High School, working with a sixth form student.

The school says that the BG6 vision is to leave a legacy of every opportunity for excellence, with all students having been equipped with course handbooks to support their independent learning and to help them transition to life after sixth form, whether in higher education, an apprenticeship or in the world of work.

Laura Dixon, assistant headteacher at Batley Girls’ High School and director of BG6, said:

“We are really excited about the changes happening at BG6. With a new team in place and with the updates to the facilities, we’re able to establish this girls-only sixth form as an aspirational choice.

The newly renovated common room at BG6 College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mission is for all our students to fulfil their full potential and we support them every step of the way.

“Our focus is on facing the ‘Dream Gap’ head on and giving our young people the power to choose their dreams and ambitions.”

Laura and headteacher of the school, Gary Kibble, will be giving welcome talks at today’s open evening at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm.