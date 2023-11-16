Batley Girls’ High School's sixth form college set for open evening
and live on Freeview channel 276
BG6 College, part of the school on Windmill Lane, has been investing in its post-16 provision in advance of this year’s event, which takes place later today, Thursday, November 16, from 4.30pm to 7pm.
The common room has been completely renovated to make it a welcoming place for BG6 students and to provide them with a comfortable and modern space to meet, relax and study.
It features wall art conveying empowering role models and powerful quotes, as well as its very own book vending machine, for which the students have the freedom to select the books.
The school says that the BG6 vision is to leave a legacy of every opportunity for excellence, with all students having been equipped with course handbooks to support their independent learning and to help them transition to life after sixth form, whether in higher education, an apprenticeship or in the world of work.
Laura Dixon, assistant headteacher at Batley Girls’ High School and director of BG6, said:
“We are really excited about the changes happening at BG6. With a new team in place and with the updates to the facilities, we’re able to establish this girls-only sixth form as an aspirational choice.
“Our mission is for all our students to fulfil their full potential and we support them every step of the way.
“Our focus is on facing the ‘Dream Gap’ head on and giving our young people the power to choose their dreams and ambitions.”
Laura and headteacher of the school, Gary Kibble, will be giving welcome talks at today’s open evening at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
Applications are now open at www.bg6college.co.uk/apply-to-bg6