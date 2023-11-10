A Batley primary school where ‘pupils feel welcome and valued’ has been judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, on Albion Street, in September and were impressed by the children’s “positive attitude to their learning” as well as leaders nurturing “strong relationships with the broader school community.”

The report, which was released last month, states:

“Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School is a place where pupils feel welcome and valued. Staff warmly greet pupils and their families every morning. Pupils trust staff to help them with any worries they may have. This makes pupils feel safe and supported.

“In the classroom and throughout the school, pupils behave well. During break-times and lunchtimes, they enjoy spending time with friends. They get along well with each other. Pupils treat each other and staff with high levels of respect.

“Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum. Pupils study a broad range of subjects. In most subjects, leaders have successfully organised the curriculum so that pupils build on what they already know and can do. Pupils build the vocabulary that they need for future learning.”

There was further praise for the school in supporting pupils to become citizens of the future, which is “exemplary.”

The report goes on: “Pupils learn about different families and faiths. They show a strong awareness and understanding of different beliefs and cultures.

“Leaders further broaden pupils’ experiences by inviting a wide range of visitors to the school, including children from other schools and local sporting heroes.

“Leaders equip pupils well to make a positive contribution to society. For example, pupils support the community to help to tackle loneliness.”

In response to the verdict, Hilary Towers-Islam, headteacher, said:

“Field Lane is a very special place for staff to work and, most importantly, for young people to learn, thrive and grow. Our results are above the national average again and our school is oversubscribed with a waiting list year after year.