We will remember them!

A project lasting 10 years to prepare biographies of the 1053 men who are remembered on the cenotaph at Crow Nest park concluded today with a presentation by Dewsbury Sacrifices at the Remembrance Service at Dewsbury Minster on Sunday.

On Sunday 10th November nearly 300 people gathered at Dewsbury Minster for a Remembrance Service which later processed to the Garden of Remembrance to conclude the service and lay wreathes. At the Minster, Rev'd Caroline Greenwood received a book case with 10 leather bound volumes containing biographies of each of the 1053 men who are named on the Cenotaph at Crow Nest Park.

This has been the culmination of a project that began in 2014 that has been funded by grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Western Front Association.

It has been an impressive undertaking by a small but very dedicated group of volunteers who have given up hundreds of hours of their time trawling through old newspaper archives and various genealogy websites, some of which have only been available in recent years. This major part of their project is now concluded. However, they are continuing to prepare booklets for those named on smaller war memorials across the area.

Christine Leveridge addresses the congregation as Dewsbury Sacrifices present the collection of biographies.

Rev'd Greenwood thanked Dewsbury Sacrifices for their hard work and devotion to keeping the stories of all those who had died serving their country remembered. The books will be kept safely in the archives at Dewsbury Minster and will be available for viewing on request.