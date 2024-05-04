Tour de Roberttown family cycle event returns to village’s streets - here are all the details

Roberttown’s annual answer to the historic Tour de France is set to return to the village’s streets.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th May 2024, 16:30 BST
Roberttown’s annual answer to the historic Tour de France is set to return to the village’s streets on Sunday, May 12.

The Tour de Roberttown will set off from the village on Sunday, May 12, with cyclists young and old invited to take part.

The free-to-enter 2.7-mile event is organised and run by members of the Roberttown Community Cycling Club and aims to promote cycling as a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.

Club chairman, Ian Pyke, said: “I hope the local community will come along to support the event, which is very much a family-oriented gentle ride around the village, and to celebrate cycling as a fun activity.”

The route goes through the village centre, up and down Roberttown Lane and local streets before finishing at Roberttown Community Centre, where there will be refreshments and a souvenir given out to each child taking part.

Participants are asked to gather at Commonside from 10am, with the ride starting at 10.30am.

Club members, as well as members of other community groups, will be helping to marshal the event.

