Roberttown’s annual answer to the historic Tour de France is set to return to the village’s streets on Sunday, May 12.

Tour de Roberttown family cycle event returns to village’s streets - here are all the details
The Tour de Roberttown will set off from the village on Sunday, May 12, with cyclists young and old invited to take part.
The free-to-enter 2.7-mile event is organised and run by members of the Roberttown Community Cycling Club and aims to promote cycling as a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.
Club chairman, Ian Pyke, said: “I hope the local community will come along to support the event, which is very much a family-oriented gentle ride around the village, and to celebrate cycling as a fun activity.”
The route goes through the village centre, up and down Roberttown Lane and local streets before finishing at Roberttown Community Centre, where there will be refreshments and a souvenir given out to each child taking part.
Participants are asked to gather at Commonside from 10am, with the ride starting at 10.30am.