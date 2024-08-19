The Ossett Explorers are launching!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to the increased demand for fun, skills for life and adventure in Ossett, a new Explorer Unit is about to launch. Ossett Explorer Unit, part of the wider Wakefield Scouting family is excited to offer even more opportunities for Scouting for children aged 14 to 17 with the support of the local community and volunteers.

On Thursday September 12, Ossett Explorers will officially launch after their successful trial period. Through fun, activities and adventures, Explorers offers a youth provision that is known worldwide, but the benefits aren’t just for the young people. As the opportunity for young people to get involved in Scouting opens, so too does the opportunity for adults to volunteer.

Liz, a volunteer said “Volunteering’s not just about giving back, it goes both ways. It improves your wellbeing, gives you skills for the future, and helps you make new friends and memories.’’

Did you know that 79% of adult volunteers in Scouting volunteer because they enjoy it and 70% feel like they have a positive impact?

Outdoor skills

After enjoying activities such as map reading and hiking – the new Explorers couldn’t get enough, their enthusiasm is palpable and are excited for the section to launch after the well-deserved summer break.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls passed on his advice for the new Explorers,“Look forward to the great adventures yet to come. Never forget your promise and help other people. Shine bright, you’re the best.”

For more information, or if you are interested in becoming part of this growing group, please contact Liz Till on [email protected] or visit www.wakefieldscouts.org.uk/ossett to learn more.