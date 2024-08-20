Serendipity creative writers mental health charity awarded £250,000 from the National Lottery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Serendipity Creative Writers is celebrating being awarded almost £250,000 to support the work we do with people struggling with their Mental Health.

Sonia Zoref, Founder says "we are delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work.

Our aim at Serendipity is to reduce isolaltion and loneliness and build stronger, more resilient communities in a fun, safe environment. All our workshops are FREE and include free refreshments".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We currently run 3 regular weekly community based creative writing workshops and have a member base of over 350 people across Kirklees; Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Batley, and are always recruiting. We also run regular pop-up sessions, attend festivals and events with our Little Van of Happiness, that includes a lending library.

Some of the Serendipity team

We regularly hold open-mic poetry events and collaborate with many other local organisations including local Community Cafes, the University of Huddersfield and Literature Festivals across Yorkshire.

This funding opportunity will allow us continue our current workshops but will also allow us to expand in to other areas of growth as a Mental Health Charity, and to be able to reach more people in more locations, its an amazing opportunity.

Sonia Zoref says "Serendipity was born off the back of my own mental heath journey. Over the past 6 years we have proved how the power of words, talking and kindness can and HAS had a massive possitive impact on many people; that learning to maintain good mental health is as important as taking care of your physical health, and that through the Arts, it is possible to maintain good mental heath by increading confidence and feeling a sense of achievement. We recently released our second Anthology, which has been a huge success. The people of Kirklees should be very proud of themselves, particularly after recent times of living with the Covid, Lockdowns and the cost of living impact".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marty Hay, a Volunteer at Serendipity says "Serendipity came in to my ife when I most needed it; after 4 years of not leaving the house, I made new friends who I now call Family. I was made to fee valued. I get so much joy from the workshops, that now, 3 years later, I am a voluinteer facilitator. I has changed my life".

Anyone interested in joining us, please do not hesitate to reach out. The first step is aways the hardest.