Seaside spirit shines at Dewsbury On Sea

Dewsbury town centre was transformed into a seaside spectacular on Saturday August 16, as over 3,000 people flocked to enjoy Dewsbury On Sea.

Back for the first time in 15 years, the one-day event brought the beach to the Princess of Wales Precinct - complete with 10 tonnes of sand, free family activities, fairground fun and even a surprise visit from a mermaid.

Highlights included 500 sticks of Dewsbury rock handed out, over 400 games of crazy golf played, and plenty of deckchairs filled with families making the most of a free day out during the summer holidays.

Feedback from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the community spirit of the event. One parent commented how “lovely it was to see children enjoying a free community event, especially during the holidays”. Others reflected on the event’s history, sharing hopes that Dewsbury On Sea will return again next year.

Another local visitor said: “It was amazing to see the town so busy and everyone having a good time. Dewsbury needs more of these events, they are fantastic.”

The event was delivered by The Arcade Dewsbury, with support from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.