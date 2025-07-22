School uniform vouchers available for customers of Bradford housing provider Incommunities

Customers who rent from Incommunities can get help with the cost of school uniforms over the next 12 months.

Thousands of Incommunities customers will be offered vouchers for school uniforms to help with this costly expense at this time of year.

Last year’s campaign was a huge success, with £21,500 worth of vouchers – funded via social value from suppliers – distributed to almost 900 families.

The housing provider is once again offering this vital help to any of their customers who have school-age children and are happy to have a chat about their income and expenditure.

The Money Matters team at Incommunities

Families will then receive a voucher to spend on school uniforms. Information from the chat will be used to help identify people who may require additional support from Incommunities.

The level of support will vary depending on individual needs and circumstances.

The housing provider’s Money Matters team is specially trained and experienced in providing practical help, such as with financial matters, including claiming the right benefits, lowering household bills, accessing food banks, and more.

Over the last 12 months, their work has helped families save and access benefits worth over £1 million.

Money Matters team manager Emma Warden (centre) with Josh Reilly (l) and Nicky Hickey (r) from the team.

Customers can refer themselves to the team for the vouchers by emailing [email protected], with the subject line ‘School Uniform’. Name, address and contact details must be included on the email.

Vouchers can be used at the following supermarkets: Tesco, M&S, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Matalan, Aldi, and Morrisons.

For branded school uniform items, vouchers can be spent at Whitakers of Shipley, The Uniform Shop, and Natasha in Bradford City Centre.

Emma Warden, Manager of the Money Matters team, said: “Last year, we had an amazing response to the school uniform campaign. We received over 1,400 enquiries from people all over the UK! However, I’m afraid we can only offer the vouchers to customers who rent from Incommunities.

“It just shows how much this kind of help is needed. This time of year can be a real challenge for families with children – they have to feed and entertain them over the holidays, and for those who work, there may also be childcare costs.

“Added to the existing challenges of the rising cost of living, families then also need to find the money for school uniforms in time for the September term.

“We’re really pleased that, thanks to funding we’ve received through social value initiatives, we’re able to offer this bit of extra support to help take the pressure off our customers.”

School uniform vouchers for people who rent from Incommunities only will be available for the next 12 months, however if you would like to use the voucher to purchase uniform for September, it’s recommended that you apply as soon as possible.

For more information on Incommunities’ Money Matters team, visit https://www.incommunities.co.uk/money-matters