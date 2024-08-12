£250 warning to parents missing out on back-to-school voucher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As children make their way back to school in a matter of weeks, parents headed online to buy yet another wave of school uniform are being urged to do one ‘little thing’ this year.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easyfundraising are offering parents the chance to win a term’s worth of school uniform vouchers courtesy of Tu, all whilst collecting free donations for a local cause (which could even be their child’s school itself)! A total of £5,000 is up for grabs, as 20 lucky winners can win £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents shouldn’t overlook the advantages of buying their children’s school uniforms through selected retailers with the easyfundraising platform. As well as having access to a wide range of well known back-to-school retailers all in one place, by clicking out to these from the easyfundraising website or app, parents will collect a free cashback donation for a good cause.

The cause supported could even be their child’s school – over £15m has been raised for schools through easyfundraising to date!

There are over 8,000 retailers to choose from, covering all your back-to-school needs

There are over 8,000 retailers to choose from, covering all your back-to-school needs, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Tu Clothing, with price locked uniform this autumn for the back-to-school rush is offering up to 4% donations on purchases

· George at Asda is offering up to 2% donations

· M&S is currently offering up tto 5%. Donations

· Clarks offers donations at 1.5% of purchases

The cost-of-living crisis has certainly put a stress on families up and down the country, with inflation at all time high and the ONS saying prices are still rising, why not win a piece of mind when it comes to one of the biggest expenses of the year: the back-to-school necessities.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising says “We urge everyone who is spending on their annual back-to-school shop to visit the easyfundraising platform and not only help yourself with the potential to win £250, but support a local cause at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have seen massive increases in causes being registered with us since the cost-of-living crisis first began to squeeze people in the UK. Our form of microdonations are a great way to ensure everything from schools and PTAs, to sports clubs, animal charities and scouting groups get the support they need.”

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to win up to £250 this summer for the back-to-school shop and make a real difference in your community by supporting a local cause. Visit easyfundraising today and start making a positive impact with your summer shop.

You have until August 31 to enter – visit easyfundraising online to get started!