Previous chair of Candlelighters charity awarded MBE for services to cancer.

Yorkshireman Rev Stephen Redman has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to the families of children with cancer. Stephen was presented with his award by The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen has been an active supporter of the Yorkshire-based cancer charity Candlelighters for more than 20 years. Stephen's son Rocky was diagnosed with cancer aged four and sadly died in 2001, aged seven. Stephen became involved with Candlelighters and, after starting as a volunteer, joined their Board of Trustees, becoming Chair in 2014. He served as Chair for six years and stepped down in 2020. He continues to provide a significant contribution to the charity and families, serving on Candlelighters’ Family Support Committee.

Commenting on his MBE, Stephen said: "I needed to do something for Candlelighters because they were such a big help to me. I was, to use a Yorkshire phrase, gobsmacked when I learned of this honour. However, beyond my contribution, there is a huge team of community volunteers, specialists and board advisers who help to raise funds and deliver vital services at Candlelighters. This important charity continues to improve the support offered to children and families affected by cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Wragg, CEO of Candlelighters says: “We are so proud that Stephen has been recognised with the MBE, for his services to the families of children with cancer. Over many years, Stephen has dedicated an enormous amount of time to Candlelighters, using his experiences and insight to help make the charity the best it can be, and ultimately provide the best support possible to other families facing childhood cancer.”

Stephen Redman, MBE for services to the families of children with cancer.

Each year, around 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer. When a child is diagnosed, lives are turned upside down instantly for the whole family. Candlelighters offers family support in many forms, from practical financial help for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.

Learn more about what Candlelighters do, and how you can make a difference for children: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/