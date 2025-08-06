Politically Thinking with Kim Leadbeater MBE MP: Reflecting on one year as Spen Valley's MP

Parliament has now broken up for summer recess, which means I’m back up in Spen Valley, visiting the many fantastic businesses, churches, sports and community groups we have on offer, and attending some lovely local events to meet residents and find out what matters to them.

July also marked one year since I was elected as your Member of Parliament, and it has been an honour to represent the people of Spen Valley for the last 12 months.

At the time of writing, my team and I have dealt with 2,884 cases for constituents since the election, as well as responding to hundreds of national policy queries. I have visited countless local organisations, and held meetings on issues such as SEND, road safety, public transport, Cleckheaton Town Hall and Oakenshaw Cross. If you think there is anything myself and my team can help you with, please don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

In recent weeks, some highlights from the Government include: pledging to lower the voting age in time for the next General Election. Delivering a historic deal to tackle illegal migration – with a ‘one in one out’ policy where migrants arriving via small boats will be detained and returned to France in exchange for asylum seekers via a safe, legal and controlled route.

Supporting motorists with £1.6billion investment to fix potholes, a fuel duty freeze until spring 2026, and grants of up to £3,750 to help people switch to electric vehicles.

In order to protect the viability of the Two State Solution, which is absolutely necessary for the safety, peace, and security of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, the Government announced that it would move forwards with the recognition of the State of Palestine if Israeli authorities continue to refuse to come to a ceasefire or allow sufficient aid to reach Gaza to put an end to the horrific scenes of suffering we continue to see.

A comprehensive peace plan, that includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the disarmament of Hamas, is essential for peace in both Israel and Palestine and I welcome the Government’s clear commitment to this end. In Parliament, I spoke in a debate on the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, and about my experience visiting Palestine in 2023.

I voted for the final stages of the Football Governance Act, which has now reached Royal Assent. It will put fans back at the heart of the game by establishing an Independent Football Regulator to ensure club financial resilience, fan engagement, heritage protection and fair play. Of course, I could not sum up the first half of the summer without mentioning the fantastic victory for the Lionesses at the Euros – of which I know the whole nation is so proud.

It was really special to see over 100 cyclists taking part in the 10th Jo Cox Way Bike ride and be there both to send them off in Cleckheaton, and 5 days later congratulate them on arriving in London. It is always so lovely for me and my family to see so many people come together to take on the challenge in memory of my sister.

In July, I called in to see the Cleckheaton Town Hall Group at their regular meeting to show my ongoing support for the group and present them with a £200 cheque. I learned about the challenges faced every day by mobility scooter users with Bob from Kirkheaton, who took me on a test ride on his Series 3 scooter, where I encountered issues including potholes, dangerous parking and driving, and obstructions on the pavements.

I caught up with 14-year-old disability campaigner Zach from Hartshead at a meeting with Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood – hearing about the Government's plans to make public transport more accessible for all. I visited the brand new Knowl Park House Dementia Day Care Centre in Mirfield for a tour of their state-of-the-art facility, and to learn more about their Centre for Excellence – showcasing accessible home adaptations.

Thank you for reading and have a lovely rest of the summer,