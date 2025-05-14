Political opinion: Kim Leadbeater MP: It was wonderful to see the country coming together to honour our war heroes and veterans

This month marked the 80th anniversary of ‘Victory in Europe’, and it was wonderful to see the country come together to honour and remember our war heroes and veterans.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I attended a powerful debate in Parliament with moving contributions from across the House, and enjoyed seeing the fantastic events taking place in London – including the spectacular parade. I was also really pleased to see many VE Day events taking place across Spen Valley, and want to thank all the amazing volunteers from across the area for their hard work organising events.

It was sadly impossible for me to get to everything, but I laid a wreath at the moving service and parade in Cleckheaton, and attended events in Heckmondwike New Square, Mirfield Showground and at Northorpe Hall. It felt like a very timely for the Government to launch ‘VALOUR’ – a £50 million scheme to support veterans with housing, employment, health, and welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Health and Social Care announced reforms to pharmacies that include boosting mental health support, making emergency contraception free on the NHS for the first time, and increasing funding so patients have better access to medicines. A new package of funding worth £102 million will be given to over 1000 GP practices, including in Mirfield and Cleckheaton – to enable more appointments.

VE Day event at Northorpe Hall, Mirfield

The Government are delivering on the promise to put fans back at the heart of football and protect our clubs as the Football Governance Bill progresses through Parliament. The bill aims to tackle rogue owners and directors by implementing a club licensing regime; monitor club finances to ensure clubs are financially sustainable and resilient; improve engagement and consultation of fans; and protect club heritage.

On the international stage, we have continued to see the heartbreaking escalation of violence in Gaza over recent weeks. The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa in London to reiterate support for a two-state solution, and issued a joint statement with the French and German foreign ministries condemning Israeli attacks on humanitarian targets - emphasising that Israel was obliged under international law to allow aid into occupied territory. The PM met with allies in Ukraine to form a ‘Coalition of the Willing’ – ramping up the pressure on Putin and pushing for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

My Private Members’ Bill – which if passed would give terminally-ill adults choice at the end of life – continues its passage through Parliament. It is really important to me that MPs are given the opportunity to share their thoughts on such an important issue, and I am ready for the next stages of debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as my work in Parliament, my diary in Spen Valley has been busy with meetings and visits. I met with inspirational 13-year-old Zach Eagling from Hartshead, to talk about his campaign to make public transport more accessible for people with disabilities. I visited the Spring Fayre at Little Deer Wood in Mirfield and heard about the excellent work they do at this fantastic local activity centre.

I delivered an assembly at Headlands Primary School in Liversedge, and spoke to their Student Council about their elected roles. I answered questions from young people at Birstall Scout Group about the importance of democracy and my role as Spen Valley’s MP.

Thank you for reading, and if you need to contact myself and my team, don’t hesitate to email me at [email protected]