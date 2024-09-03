Plans submitted for new homes in Wakefield

By James Ballantyne
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:36 BST
Proposals for 331 new homes in Normanton have been submitted to Wakefield Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

The site on Wakefield Road is allocated for housing in Wakefield’s Local Plan which aims to increase the number and types of houses available to local homebuyers.

A range of house sizes will be provided, ranging from bungalows to two, three and four-bed properties.

33 of the homes will be transferred to a local housing provider.

CGI representation of the new homesCGI representation of the new homes
CGI representation of the new homes

Built to new building regulations, all homes will be fitted with EV chargers and air source heat pumps.

James Parkin Land Director, Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for a new development in Normanton.

“This development will provide high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design standard in keeping with the local area.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Wakefield Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”

