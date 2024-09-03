Plans submitted for new homes in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals for 331 new homes in Normanton have been submitted to Wakefield Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

The site on Wakefield Road is allocated for housing in Wakefield’s Local Plan which aims to increase the number and types of houses available to local homebuyers.

A range of house sizes will be provided, ranging from bungalows to two, three and four-bed properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33 of the homes will be transferred to a local housing provider.

CGI representation of the new homes

Built to new building regulations, all homes will be fitted with EV chargers and air source heat pumps.

James Parkin Land Director, Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for a new development in Normanton.

“This development will provide high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design standard in keeping with the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Wakefield Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”