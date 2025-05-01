parkwalk record smashed on parkrun and Vitality’s ‘Let’s Walk’ day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend saw a record number of parkwalkers at parkrun across the United Kingdom as the nation came together for parkrun and Vitality’s ‘Let’s Walk’ day with over 13,000 people walking at their local parkrun.

parkrun founder, Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who was at Finsbury parkrun on Saturday, said: “Seeing a record number of people take part in parkwalk is nothing short of amazing.

“When I started parkrun nearly 21 years ago, the vision was simple: create a free, welcoming space where anyone, regardless of age, background, or fitness level could come together to move, connect, and feel part of something bigger.

“To know that more than 13,000 people chose to walk, many for the first time, reminds us that this movement is about so much more than just running.

Paul Sinton-Hewitt and Ellie Simmonds at Finsbury parkrun as the parkwalk record was smashed on parkrun and Vitality’s ‘Let’s Walk’ day.

“It’s about community, inclusion and it is about making it easier for people to take that first step towards a healthier, happier lifestyle.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who took part, and of the volunteers and partners, like Vitality, who help make days like this possible.

“It’s a powerful reminder that walking together, even for just a short time each week, can have a huge impact.”

‘Let’s Walk’ day, a nationwide initiative by parkrun and UK headline partner Vitality, was launched on March 24th to celebrate the simple act of walking, its health and wellbeing benefits and power to build social connections.

Over the last few weeks, Vitality ambassadors have been surprising lucky parkrunners at their local events in the build up to the big day.

Simmonds as well as English cricketing legends Joe Root and Heather Knight have also pulled on their trainers to walk at their local parkruns.

The campaign highlights how walking together can have a supercharged effect on both physical and mental wellbeing.

New research commissioned by Vitality found that half of Brits (50%) say they walk further when deep in conversation, while 27% walk for longer when they’re with someone else.

The benefits extend beyond steps, too - 24% say company on a walk lifts their mood, and 21% say it helps ease loneliness.

Despite knowing the benefits, the research also revealed that 35% of people struggle to find someone to walk with, and over a third (36%) don’t know how to meet new people or start a conversation.

Vitality Global CEO, Neville Koopowitz, said: “I am tremendously proud to see the incredible results at this weekend’s relaunch of parkwalk, with parkrun seeing the biggest turnout of walkers to date.

"Walking is a powerful way to improve and bolster your health and wellbeing, and we know that taking just 5,000 steps three times a week can add up to three years to your life expectancy.

"This weekend’s results are an important step in further encouraging and supporting even more people to lead healthier lives by getting outside and getting active. I look forward to seeing even more people take part in the future, whether they’re walking, running, or volunteering.”

parkrun is a free, weekly community event that takes place in parks and open spaces every Saturday morning and people can walk, jog, run, volunteer, or simply come along and cheer others on.

You can find your nearest parkrun and register for free at www.parkrun.org.uk.