Ossett care home celebrates 30th anniversary with community

Croft House Care Home, a Maria Mallaband Care Home Group home located in Gawthorpe, Ossett, has celebrated three decades' service to the community with a big birthday party and an official reopening.

The 68-bed residential home pulled out all the stops in honour of this special milestone, with an abundance of decorations, balloons and bunting, and an anniversary party at the home on Friday, September 27.

This event saw those living in the home gather with their relatives, as well as current and some former members of staff for an official reopening with the Mayor of Wakefield, Cllr Darren Byford and the Mayor of Kirklees, Cllr Nosheen Dad and a lunch prepared by the home.

Visitors were also able to enjoy delicious cakes made by the home’s hospitality team, have a tour of the home and were invited to join the home at their Annual Summer Fair, which included a variety of stalls, live music and a kid’s play area.

Care Home Manager, Rob Ashton said: “It’s not every day you get to celebrate turning 30, so we were determined to make this an occasion to remember. I am so grateful for all those who took part and made it so special – everyone living here at Croft House with us had the most wonderful time.

“It gave us an opportunity to look back at many good times, to show our appreciation to everyone who has worked with us, supported us, and been part of the life of the home, and to look ahead too.

“We are so proud of the service we’ve provided to this community for three decades, and that we hope to continue offering the best possible care environment for many decades to come.”

Croft House, in Gawthorpe, West Yorkshire, is a purpose-built home with first-class facilities, which include a hair salon and conservatory, and offer an exceptional dementia and nursing care service.

For more information, visit: https://www.mmcgcarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/croft-house-care-home-ossett