Orange Cafe: April community event

Soroptimist International's Federation President and Soroptimist Yorkshire's President visit Ravensthorpe

On the 25th of each month Soroptimists celebrate "Orange Day", a day to raise awareness and take action to end violence against women and girls. As a bright and optimistic colour, orange represents a future free from violence against women and girls.

The April Orange Cafe was an orange cafe like no other, members of the Ravensthorpe Community Centre had invited Ruth Healey Soroptimist International's Federation President, who was spending a week in Yorkshire with as many of the 17 Yorkshire clubs as possible visiting their various community projects, to their community centre.

Also present was Susie Westwood Soroptimist Yorkshire's President and members of Dewsbury, Garforth Elmet and Wakefield Soroptimists, Kirklees Cohesion and Ravensthorpe In Bloom. Dewsbury Soroptimists had baked cakes and RCC provided curries, samosas etc.. and very delicious they were. It was an extremely successful community event, and, as one of the guests commented 'It was an Orange Cafe on Steroids'.

Members of Ravensthorpe Community Centre, Linda Davis, Ruth Healey, Susie Westwood

More community events are planned for the future.