New community hub makes life easier for Huddersfield residents

Housing provider Incommunities has opened a new community hub in Huddersfield making it easier for customers to access services face-to-face.

Incommunities will have a dedicated member of staff on hand to assist customers at the hub in Northfield Hall, Deighton.

Customers can drop in during the week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9.30am and 3.00pm.

Another hub has also opened at Allerton in Bradford and a further three will be opening later this year.

Northfield Hall community hub

Lindsey Roche, Head of Neighbourhoods at Incommunities, said: “Customers told us that they wanted us to be more accessible to them locally within their communities where they could come and talk to us.

“We listened to their feedback and have so far opened two community hubs, with three more planned to open later this year in Keighley, Holme Wood and locations are being considered within Bradford city centre.

“Customers will be able to drop in without an appointment and speak to a neighbourhood housing officer, report repairs and access support to help manage their tenancy or money.

Bushra Nazir, Incommunities Neighbourhood Manager for Kirklees, explained why this location was chosen.

She said: “We have over 900 customers living in Kirklees and they have a long way to travel if they want to have a face-to-face discussion with us. Northfield Hall has great facilities and is close to a large number of our customers.

“The hub has only been open for a couple of weeks and we have already had visits from many customers who prefer to speak to us face-to-face, rather than over the phone.

“Without the hub, these customers would have previously booked an appointment for us to visit them in their home, or they may have made the journey to our office in Shipley, Bradford.”

The opening of the Hubs has been welcomed by customers.

