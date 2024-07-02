Make 4th July Our Independents Day: No Representation Without Accountability.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

“No taxation without representation.” This powerful mantra emerged during the American Revolution when colonists protested against being taxed by the British government without having their own representatives in Parliament. They believed it was unjust to be taxed by a government in which they had no voice.

Today, in Spen Valley, we face a similar struggle, a struggle that cannot wait. While we aren’t fighting a foreign power, we are fighting against political parties that impose hardships on us without truly representing our interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years, we've watched as decisions made in Westminster have burdened our families, our businesses, and our community. Rising living costs, stifling regulations, and stretched public services are daily realities for us. The political parties claim to have our best interests at heart, but their actions speak louder than their words. They prioritise their agendas and power struggles over the well-being of the people they are supposed to serve.

Javed Bashir - Independent Parliamentary Candidate Spen Valley

That’s why this 4th of July, I’m urging my fellow constituents to turn this date into our own Independents Day. We have an incredible opportunity to break free from the cycle of neglect by electing an Independent Candidate to Parliament—a candidate who isn’t bound by party lines or political games—a candidate who answers only to the people of Spen Valley.

This candidate understands our everyday struggles and lives them, too. He isn’t a career politician but one of us, someone who has witnessed first-hand the impact of government policies on our community and is determined to bring our fight to Parliament. A candidate whose commitment is unwavering and will champion fair economic policies, fight for better public services, and work tirelessly to ensure that Spen Valley thrives.

Imagine having a representative who truly listens, who fights for what matters, and who isn’t swayed by party politics. Every vote for Javed Bashir is a step towards reclaiming our independence and ensuring that our voices are heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 4th of July, let’s come together and make a stand. Let’s show the political parties that Spen Valley will no longer be ignored. It’s time for change, and we have the power to make it happen. By voting for Javed Bashir, we can make this Independents Day a resounding success and a turning point for our community.

Together, we can achieve the representation we deserve and make a difference. Vote for Javed Bashir for Spen Valley because our voices matter. Let's make this 4th of July truly our Independents Day.