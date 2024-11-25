Local hero, Derek Highe announces final year of Robin Royd Christmas lights.

Local Hero, Derek Highe, who has been Illuminating lives for nearly two decades, announces this year will be the final instalment of his locally famed, Robin Royd Christmas Lights.

Sharing in a heartfelt message on social media last Friday, Derek announced that his 2024 display will be the last:

"It has been a pleasure to create such a magical tradition that I know so many of you will miss. I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated so generously over the past 23 years raising money mainly for the incredible Kirkwood.

"I would again like to say a massive thank you to all those involved with creating the lights over the years, you know who you are, and I couldn’t have done it without you. The lights will be switched on, on Sunday 1st December at 4.30 pm with a small firework display."

Winner of Pulse 1, Local Hero Award for Contribution to Charity

With a special visit from Santa on Christmas Eve, (exact time of his visit is to be confirmed later in December). Derek kindly asks all visitors to be considerate of his wonderfully supportive neighbours and park their cars a short walking distance from the light display.

Since 2002, Derek has been transforming his Mirfield home into a dazzling winter wonderland, captivating the hearts and imaginations of his community, initially his light display was intended to make Christmas extra special for his children, and as his display grew in popularity, Derek continued to transform his home each December for his children and for charity, following the death of a close friend.

For the first couple of years, Derek raised money for ‘Cancer Research UK’ and helped fundraise for a Disneyland trip for a young local boy called Zack, who was fighting cancer. Since then, Derek has donated all money raised to The Kirkwood, quoted in his interview taken in 2019, Derek said:

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by a life limiting illness. There is never a bad word said about The Kirkwood and I wanted to give something back."

Robin Royd Lights in progress

This year will be Derek’s 23rd annual Christmas lights display, his dedication to his community and charitable causes leaves a shining legacy and is a testament to his charitable spirit.

Michael Crowther, CEO of The Kirkwood shares his thoughts on Derek’s achievements over the last 23 years of fundraising:

“Over the past two decades, Derek has raised a staggering amount of fundraising towards The Kirkwood's vital work, acuminating up to £58,635! Each year, Derek and his team meticulously craft light installations that has drawn thousands of visitors over his 23 years, creating a magical experience for families and raising significant money for The Kirkwood. His unwavering commitment to supporting those in need has made him a beloved figure in his community and a true inspiration.

“Derek's story serves as a reminder of the power of individual action and the importance of community support. This year Derek is hoping he can raise a record-breaking amount, lets help him achieve this and show him all the support he has shown us over the years.

Santa is coming to Mirfield this Christmas Eve!

We’d like to extend our thanks to Derek, for 23 years of festive magic and unwavering support for The Kirkwood, and although the lights may dim this year, the spirit of giving he’s ignited will continue to shine brightly in Mirfield”.

Beyond his annual Christmas spectacle, Derek’s unwavering commitment to fundraising for many charities including The Kirkwood has touched countless lives, with his charitable efforts extending to various causes over the years, participating in challenges like the ‘Pedal for Pounds’ in aid of the ‘Yorkshire Air Ambulance’ and ‘Huddersfield Town Academy’, demonstrating his dedication to making a positive impact, and this hasn’t gone unnoticed over the years.

His extraordinary contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Pulse 1 and Pulse 2 Local Hero Award for Contribution to Charity and the MyMirfield Award for Best Community Event or Attraction.

"I really love the fact people come and see the lights and it brings a smile to their faces. I find it very humbling that some people now come every year as part of their Christmas tradition.

Robin Royd Display

"It takes six weeks to put them up and it's hard work, but when children walk past, and they smile when they see my creation it makes it all worthwhile."

While the lights may go out on Robin Royd Avenue this year, marking the grand finale of this beloved tradition, the warmth Derek’s dedication has brought to the community will continue to shine brightly for many years to come.

Derek will be switching on Robin Royd Lights, on Sunday, 1st December at 4.30pm running through to Tuesday, 24th December with a special guest appearance from Santa.

We would love to give him as much support as possible to reach his fundraising target and will be accepting donations in both cash and online via his Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rrxmas24

