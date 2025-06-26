Local care home joins hundreds of other Barchester residents for music quiz

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Spen Court care home, in Heckmondwike, joined fellow keen quizzers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to put their collective music knowledge to the test.

Barchester’s second ‘Now That’s What I Call a Music’ Quiz took place on 25th June 2025 when Spen Court got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best musical maestros. From melodical mindbenders and toe tapping teasers to chronological brain-puzzlers and sing-a-long sleuthing, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Paula Pearson said: “We’ve got some excellent music quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - several of our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved! We did very well, we knew lots of the answers and got a really score, especially considering how many homes were taking part.”

John Welsh, resident at Spen Court said: “It has been a fun afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Spen Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Spen Court provides residential care, dementia care & respite stays.