Liversedge cat lovers thrilled by care home kitty visit

A stunning blue-eyed Siamese cat warmed the hearts of two ladies who dearly miss having feline company when she visited their care home.

Iris Crow and Roslyn Beckton, who live at Roberttown Care Home on Church Road, were both devoted cat owners in the past, so they were thrilled when Zara came to visit.

Zara belongs to Vicar Sally Wallace-Jones of All Saints Church, who visits the Advinia Healthcare home every month to lead a service for residents.

After hearing how much Iris, 89, and Roslyn, 85, missed their cats, Sally surprised them by bringing Zara in for a fuss.

Vicar Sally brings Zara the cat to meet residents

Activities Co-ordinator Sheryl Firth said: “It was incredibly moving to see the reactions when Sally brought Zara in.

“It was a lovely treat for all the residents, but especially Iris and Roslyn, who are true cat lovers. Iris used to have a cat called ‘Kitty’, while Roslyn was the proud owner of ‘Bobby’.

“Both of their cats are much missed, so the chance to stroke Zara and spend time with a cat again meant the world to them.”

After Zara’s visit went down so well, Sally is now planning to bring her other cat in to meet the residents, too.

Zara gets a fuss from residents

The visiting feline will no doubt be given the same rapturous reception as Zara, and bring a great deal of joy to Iris and Roslyn in particular.

Sally said: “I was delighted to bring Zara in to visit, and it was very moving to see the way the residents responded to her.

“Cats bring such joy to your life, and once you’ve had a cat, you never forget them. I’m glad Zara was able to bring back happy memories for the ladies.”