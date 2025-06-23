Kirklees petting farm project wins big

Plans to create a petting farm in Dewsbury - run by young people with additional needs – have taken a step forward after the project won building materials in a national competition.

Friends of Ravenshall is planning to launch the small farm and café and open it up to the public.

Young people with additional needs would learn practical skills by helping to build animal enclosures, caring for the animals and managing the café.

The project has received a significant boost after winning £1,000 of building materials in Selco Builders Warehouse’s Community Heroes competition.

Volunteers from Friends of Ravenshall will be invited to visit Selco’s Bradford store on Tong Street to collect the materials.

Fundraising Manager Charlotte Gray-Sharpe said: “We could hardly believe it when we heard we were a Selco Community Hero. It means the world to us.

“This project will have tremendous benefits for the young people involved, who gain invaluable experience in construction and design, as well as working towards qualifications in animal care, horticulture and hospitality, preparing them for employment.

“Donations of building materials are vital as we move to the next stage in creating a shared space for all to enjoy.”

Friends of Ravenshall was chosen as a Community Hero by judges at Selco from hundreds of entries.

This year, Selco is giving away a mouth-watering £57,500 through the campaign, split into 40 individual prizes of £1,000 to spend in-store, alongside a £10,000 cash prize for an overall winner, £5,000 for second place and £2,500 for third.

Any group that supports the local community has until the end of September to enter at www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “Choosing our five monthly winners from the hundreds of entries is always a mammoth task as there are so many worthy causes across the country, but Friends of Ravenshall really stood out.

“This is a fantastic project that is giving young people tremendous opportunities for growth. I hope the building materials are just what the volunteers need to create a wonderful space for all to enjoy.

“Community Heroes is our flagship charitable programme – and it’s open to any group that does good work in its local area, so get involved today.”

